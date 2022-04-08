EverQuest reveals details of two upcoming progression servers and shard merges

EverQuest fans are blessed to have Jenn Chan in their corner with all of the passion and expertise she’s bringing to the table as the head of the studio. This week, Chan marked the game’s 23rd anniversary with a new producer’s letter that recapped the past and future roadmap of the MMORPG as well as shared some additional details about a couple of new time-locked progression servers to come.

“We’re proud to announce that the new names and rulesets will be: Vaniki, a level-locked progression server, and Yelinak, a more traditional progression server similar to the rules for Mangler,” Chan said. “We’re planning on unlocking those servers on May 25th, 2022.”

EverQuest is also preparing to roll out the second part of its anniversary event, add in new classic achievements, and merge the Phinigel and Miragul servers into the Vox shard in June.

“It’s been 23 years since this grand journey called EverQuest was launched, and I’d like to take a moment to pause and reflect on all the things we’ve accomplished together. We’ve defeated powerful foes and we’ve brought balance; we’ve traversed, explored, and collected experiences during 28 expansions in which we traveled to the moon, assaulted the gods across their planes, met with beings of alternate realities, and defended against the chaos of Discord,” Chan said.