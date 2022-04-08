Final Fantasy XIV posts preliminary patch notes for Newfound Adventures arriving on Tuesday

You’ve still got a couple of days to wait until Final Fantasy XIV’s next patch arrives on the game’s live servers, but you also have some patch notes you can read right now if you’re curious to get a sneak peek. Not a peek at everything, mind you; class balancing is not included, the name of the next dungeon and most of the MSQ quests are obscured, and of course the exact list of items included with the patch will be added at a later date. But other than that, you can check out what’s on offer!

Advertisement