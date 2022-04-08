Star Trek Online’s Stormfall chapter launches May 10, starring Kate ‘Janeway’ Mulgrew

“In the final few moments of the last episode, “Red Shift,” players discovered that the individual they had been searching for is actually Lieutenant Ilia from Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In Stormfall, Captains will receive orders from Admiral Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew from Star Trek: Voyager) to embark on a mission to rescue the captured Deltan Starfleet Officer from a Terran Space Dock. Ilia tells players she needs their help in preventing the Terran Empire from summoning a powerful nemesis. […] These exciting events all take place in two brand new featured episodes for Star Trek Online. Stormfall also introduces a new 5-player ground Task Force Operation and a special event that allows players to earn a new reward for playing through the latest content. In addition, the developers at Cryptic Studios are working hard to remaster the tutorial experience for the Starfleet faction. This upgraded tutorial will not only provide aspiring Captains with a smoother experience, but will also be updated with new environments, plus more interaction with the Borg and Admiral Janeway. Additional details will be revealed when Stormfall officially releases on Arc Games, Stream and the Epic Games Store beginning May 10.”