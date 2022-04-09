Mobile MMO Warhammer Odyssey is forced to sunset due to ‘malicious attacks’

It has been some time since we reported on Warhammer: Odyssey, the mobile MMO that was first unveiled in August 2019 and soft-launched in February 2021. Apparently the game’s fortunes have not improved in the following months, as MMO Fallout reported in March that the game’s servers were taken offline until further due to a security breach, which saw the hacker do things like change character names to “Mr. Putin.”

Now, the developers at Virtual Realms have posted an announcement on social media saying that the game will be completely shut down.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must regrettably inform you we have reached the decision not to continue development of Warhammer: Odyssey. “Whilst ideally we would like to leave the servers up for a period to give those of the community who wish to a chance to say farewell, unfortunately the circumstances are such that this is not viable.”

As mentioned in the post, the game’s sunset is an unceremonious one as players will not be able to ultimately say goodbye to one another in-game. Even so, the devs thanked the fans of the game and the IP for their support.