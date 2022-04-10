Fallout 76 plans a bug-crushing patch next week and details events for this weekend

Looking for a few things to do in Fallout 76 over the weekend? Then you’ll want to make note of the latest Inside the Vault post, which talks up some events that are running between now and Monday, April 11th. Just in case you didn’t have any plans of your own.

This weekend is featuring a 25% discount for legendary goods at Purveyor Murmrgh, a big sale for goods sold by Minerva that will include more items than she usually carries, and a Double Mutation Daily Ops event that features daily ops enemies with unique combinations of two different mutations and promises double XP and bonus rewards for those who can successfully take on the challenge.

As for the immediate future – Tuesday, April 12th, to be more specific – an update to the game will be released. This will be a smaller patch focused primarily on fixing bugs and adding new cash shop items, so it won’t be exactly feature-rich, but it will ideally make the game run just that little bit smoother.