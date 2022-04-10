Halo Infinite details more multiplayer maps and tweaks to battle passes in its May 3 Lone Wolves season

For players of Halo Infinite, it’s been a long and overall not particularly satisfying first season of multiplayer gaming. There may be hope on the horizon with the arrival of Season 2 on Tuesday, May 3rd, as 343 Industries has kicked out some info-filled dev blogs that detail a number of updates the season will bring.

In terms of gameplay features, a new Arena map known as Catalyst will be released, along with King of the Hill mode and Attrition mode to multiple playlists, and a new map to Big Team Battle known as Breaker. The devs are also promising better stability on PC, less melee attack weirdness, and some adjustments to weapons and vehicles.

As for the game’s Battle Pass, Season 2 will have more customization options than the previous season, while the premium pass (which costs 1,000 credits or $10) will reportedly let players earn back those 1,000 credits; specifics on just how much of a grind it will be to get that many credits were unsurprisingly not explained, but at least the possibility exists. Players can also look forward to continued improvements to weekly challenges and higher value Ultimate Rewards. There’s much more granular detail in the referenced posts.