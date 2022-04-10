MMO Week in Review: Wargaming leaves Russia, Jagex hikes subs

We hope you like MMO industry news as much as the fun stuff because we got a whole lot of it this week: Wargaming announced it was pulling its corporate ops out of Russia and Belarus, Activision-Blizzard brought on over a thousand contractors as full-timers, Jagex announced sub hikes for the RuneScape franchise, and we all continued mulling over the Dragonflight leak. Plus, we chatted with Fractured’s founder as it hit closed beta, got a peek at Star Trek Online’s Stormfall, and pondered the MMOs that are playable on Mac.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

