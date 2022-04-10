Star Citizen devs talk about character hygiene and other player status effects in Q&A video

One of the jokes I’ve seen made in the comments of Star Citizen posts is how the game will require players to use the toilet. Well, the most recent Star Citizen Live video had the devs actually talking about just that for a little bit, so yes, apparently this is going to be a thing that players may have to consider in the future.

The video brought on members of the actor feature team to discuss player character-specific matters such as weapons, status effects, and FPS gameplay features, and sure enough, the necessity of taking a shower or using the toilet was one of the questions asked.

According to the devs, the need to make this sort of thing mandatory doesn’t make sense from a gameplay standpoint, but characters who are holding back a boom-boom or are coated in funk could have a negative effect when interacting with NPCs, who would refuse a character service. They also don’t really have plans for a stank-o-meter, but there would be some form of “visual wear” on the character model to show to others how gross your character is.



Mercifully, toilet talk wasn’t the only nugget to come out of the Q&A. The devs noted that the addition of new FPS weapons is not a priority due to work on Squadron 42, but there is talk about adding additional weapon attachments like scopes and underslung launchers. The devs also talked about first-person data scanning, which will work similarly to the way ship scanning does currently only at a smaller scale (naturally); using lockers to store specific types of gear to swap in and out of instead of a loadout system; some talk about rudimentary salvaging mechanics; and the need for player characters to swiftly remove their helmet, eat and drink, then put their helmet back on even in a hostile environment, as having an enclosed food and drink delivery system would apparently defeat the purpose of hunger and thirst mechanics.

It should be noted that much of the mechanics discussed aren’t even in concept let alone on a timetable, but for those curious to hear about potential, there’s the full video after the break as well as another summary from TheNoobifier below that.

