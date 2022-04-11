Camelot Unchained showcases work on the vitality stat, artifact designs, and the Golden Plains area

We’re just into the middle of April, but Camelot Unchained is looking back at March as it does every month with another update report and newsletter. In the March Top Ten-ish we find the creation of a new Fortitude resource that’s used by all classes when using physical abilities, further updates as part of the game’s Melee 2.0 rework, item spawn animations, and several concept artworks for weapons, realm artifacts, the Golden Plains area, and races.

Those artworks were further delved into in the newsletter, providing more lore-related context that informed weapon and artifact design and espousing the new features of the Golden Plains zone like a larger map size, improved terrain spawning, and refined grayboxes for various locations in the area. The newsletter also goes into granular detail with regards to the Vitality stat and how it affects weapon damage, weapon deflection, and the Fortitude resource. There’s plenty to read or even to watch in the video below.

