Embers Adrift recaps updates made to the beta over the course of March

There are a few things one tends to expect out of an open development MMORPG, and one of those things is a monthly report on how development has been moving forward. The devs of Embers Adrift haven’t disappointed in this regard, as the game’s forums feature a post that recounts all of the steps made this past March to its still-fledlging backer beta.

Fledgling as it may be, March saw a great number of updates to the game, including a fixed memory leak, improved crafting, some flashier combat effects (but not too flashy), the addition of new creatures and spawns, and some performance improvements that reduce the game’s memory footprint.

Of course, Embers is still a work in progress, so followers and fans can expect more things to come, but there’s been a fair bit accomplished this past month.