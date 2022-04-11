Fractured Veil adds more building pieces and new harvesting tools, preps to add more alpha testers

The Hawaiian post-apoc survival sandbox of Fractured Veil continues to grow. The game’s most recent update has added several things of note including more construction pieces and more harvesting tools, and soon there will be more humans. As in testers; the devs at Paddle Creek Games are not distilling human beings to power the title. That we know of.

Rounded building pieces and roof pieces that were added in the last update have all gotten material upgrades, letting players craft buildings using those pieces out of wood, stone, and metal respectively. In the tools department, there are two new axes to hack down trees easier and a new pickaxe to blow up rocks better. Last but not least, there’s a long list of bug fixes applied to the game.

As well as new features, Fractured Veil is also planning to send out its second wave of alpha test invites to those who Kickstarted the game this Monday, April 11th, with hosted play sessions happening through the week to get feedback and answer questions.