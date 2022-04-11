RuneScape brings back its Spring Festival, puts eggscellent rewards into Treasure Hunter, tweaks Elder God Wars content

I promise, that headline will be the last egg-related pun I’ll put out for the month, but Easter egg-themed rewards are just a portion of the full weekly update applied to RuneScape, along with a returning spring season event and another weekly patch full of adjustments.

The Spring Festival comes back between now and Sunday, April 24th, letting players earn XP and event currency at one of three skilling stations, clear out a giant butterfly (made of smaller butterflies, obviously), and spend earned currency on goodies like previous event rewards, a new title, consumables, and a mystery egg.



On the subject of goodies and eggs, Treasure Hunter is going Easter-themed from April 14th to the 20th with Peep the Chick pet, Woodland Fox Ears and Tail cosmetics, and the Egg Smasher outfit that’s earned when lockboxes are opened.

Lastly, this week’s patch features several adjustments to Elder God Wars including an extended grace period to earn a Master Cape quest requirement, improved quest guidance for certain areas, and protection for certain items on death among other updates. The patch notes and other event details are in the relevant sections of the newsletter.