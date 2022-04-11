SMITE promotes Rambo to god status

Now can we get Demolition Man and Judge Dredd?

It’s official: Pop culture movie icon Rambo is now a god. Sort of.

SMITE , no stranger to franchise cross-promotions, added a Rambo skin for its Ullr hero. This special skin can only be unlocked for players who have an Amazon Prime gaming subscription. If that’s you, then head over to Amazon to unlock the skin for free.

“Mythical John Rambo from the 2008 film, Rambo, is summoned out of the jungles of Burma to answer the call of battle once again – in a fight against the warring Gods themselves in the popular video game SMITE,” said Hi-Rez.