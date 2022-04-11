Wizard101’s Spring Festival returns to feed all of your eggshell fishing needs

The most elusive catch in the waters of Wizard101 is back once more for the spring season. It’s time once again for the Spring Festival, and that means that eggshell fish have come back to the game’s waters for players to hunt.

The event is effectively a rerun of Spring Festivals prior, with Eggbert coming back to offer his usual goodies on top of the returning eggshell fish along with the promise of returning seasonal items. The whole event is running between now and Sunday, May 1st.

As for major new updates, Wiz101 is mostly about trying to sell players bundles and packs and casting a spotlight on community events such as the Bunny Run that went down this past Saturday. Of course, it’s really all about those eggshell fish.



