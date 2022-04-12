AdventureQuest 3D takes a victory lap for past releases, promises new saga and early level updates in the future

What’s the state of the game in AdventureQuest 3D? Allow the game’s project manager Blaze to tell you all about it as he recounts the game’s previous updates and offers a quick word on what’s to come for the quirky MMORPG.

The post primarily talks about past major updates such as the Moistverse update, the addition of Westmere, and the Siege of Souls PvP mode. The post also reiterates the game’s updated release schedule, with plans for one large scale release and a light release each month, which Blaze notes helps the team focus on giving larger updates overall.

As for the game’s future, more events are on the docket like Grenwog and a Friday the 13th event, as well as the promise of a new upcoming saga, some new story content, and the promise of new improvements coming to town and the early levels, which will incidentally be further outlined in upcoming Design Notes postings.