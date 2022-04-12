Dual Universe runs a final test for its Athena update

The next big content update for Dual Universe is almost here, but it needs one final test before it’s ready for prime time. Nova Quark announced that it’s running a third and final test for Athena on the PTS from Thursday, April 14th, through Tuesday, April 19th.

The studio said that this test is mainly to fine-tune all of Athena’s many features. These features include a revised new user tutorial, space markets, visual upgrades, PvP adjustments, and a new space map.

“We have also revamped the FTUE to provide a better, more easily comprehensible starting experience for new players,” the developers posted. “We want to give new players all the information they need to settle into DU with a solid foundation.”

Upcoming for the game’s development are new challenges and missions, in-game events, and more quality-of-life features. However, Athena marks the final big patch prior to the space sandbox’s launch.