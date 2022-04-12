Lost in Lost Ark’s item-leveling endgame? Amazon has a new guide for that

Amazon has a new dev blog up this week all about Lost Ark’s progression, specifically aimed at new players who’ve made it to level 50 and have no idea how to navigate the tiers and item level mechanics that present themselves at endgame.

“Tier 1 and 2 are designed as a prologue for the wealth of end-game Tier 3 content that Smilegate RPG has developed since their original launch,” Amazon explains. “They are intended to be used as a road for players to understand the many systems within Lost Ark, encourage players to explore the vast world of Arkesia, and learn how intricate mechanics play out in dungeons & battles. We’re aiming for players to ramp up into more challenging and complex content as they progress in their journey. These upcoming encounters (such as Legion Raids) will serve as the hurdles for players to challenge themselves, master systems, and learn complex mechanics[.]”

The short version? Do the right content to get your level 302 providence gear, gather the requisite mats, hone the gear at the right NPC to boost its item level, and rinse and repeat your way all the way up to item level 600 so you can do it all again at the next tier. Of course, if you’re actually new, you’ll need the long version anyway, which you can find on the game’s official site.