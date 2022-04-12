Massively OP Podcast Episode 368: Morrowind and the Mirror Universe

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Star Trek Online’s return to the Mirror Universe, Elder Scrolls Online’s Morrowind giveaway, RuneScape’s subscription hike, new EverQuest franchise servers, and where oh where are the VR MMOs?
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, DDO, Hero Kids
- News: Star Trek Online announces plans to return to the Mirror Universe
- News: EverQuest and EverQuest II prep new progression servers
- News: RuneScape hikes subscription prices
- News: Elder Scrolls Online unlocks Morrowind for all
- News: Ukraine invasion prompts changes in Overwatch, Wargaming
- Mailbag: What’s going on with virtual reality MMOs?
- Outro
