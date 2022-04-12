Richard Garriott is building a blockchain MMO following the failure of Shroud of the Avatar

Richard Garriott is working on a new MMORPG, and yes, it’s filled with NFTs.

Garriott, who is probably best known to mainstream gamers as the multi-millionaire originator of Ultima Online, and business partner Todd Porter have announced that the new unnamed MMO is in early production and will share the top-down isometric perspective of the original UO with a range of adventuring content. Funding for the game will be sourced both from traditional investment as well as an NFT land sale; while acknowledging that crypto games aren’t traditionally very good games and that gamers are immensely (and justifiably skeptical) skeptical about them, the duo justify the business model as a way to “provide direct value to players” while somehow managing to avoid pay-to-win scenarios.

“In Ultima Online, when people started buying and selling shops on eBay, we had to go through the trouble of going like, well, how do we feel about it? Do we want to stop it, because we haven’t guaranteed that the sale will actually be persistent? And we’re not getting anything out of it,” Garriott told PCGamesN. “All we get from people trading items is risk and complaints. [The blockchain] is a way to just clarify the economics in a way that is very fair and consistent between the players who are buying, selling, and trading these virtual assets.”

We note here for the record that we were offered a chance to interview Garriott about this new game, but we were told we could not ask about the many outstanding issues and irregularities revolving around Shroud of the Avatar, which are obviously critical when it comes to the credibility of any new Garriott project, so we declined to participate.

For those not aware, Shroud of the Avatar is a Richard Garriott-helmed MMORPG that was heavily funded by gamers by way of a 2013 Kickstarter, weird crowdfunding stunts, frequent donation telethons, whaling packages, and an $800K equity crowdfunding investment round, during which Portalarium claimed a valuation of $25M. However, the game was mired by controversy, layoffs, delays, design issues, and ultimately a tiny playerbase. Garriott himself stepped down, the new CEO denied taking over, Portalarium shuttered its office, and then it abruptly folded outright and transferred SOTA to a newly formed indie studio. Through it all, company reps stonewalled and insulted press and dodged legally required SEC filings and accountability to SeedInvest investors as recently as this very year.

Prior to the Shroud of the Avatar debacle, Garriott headed up Tabula Rasa through NCsoft, though of course that game was shuttered after only a year and a half online; Korean press called it a “financial disaster.”

All of this is to say that even without the injection of cryptobabble into this new game, it’s going to be a hard sell for veteran MMORPG players… if we were even the audience to begin with.