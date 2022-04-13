Become a pirate or smuggler in today’s No Man’s Sky Outlaws patch

It’s a day that ends in Y, which means it’s the perfect day for an out-of-the-blue No Man’s Sky update! Look, Hello Games just does this sometimes. You gonna say no to a massive free patch? Didn’t think so!

Today’s abrupt release is called Outlaws – yeah, you’re breakin’ the law. You’ll be sailing around using the new solar ships with their cyber sails, hanging out at outlaw stations, taking part in rebalanced space combat with better rewards, dodging splashier explosions, smuggling contraband goods, flying around in-atmosphere, stashing loot in your high-capacity cargo holds protected by new energy shields, recruiting pilots into your multi-ship squadron, micromanaging your wingmen, admiring better clothing physics, putting your ship combat on autopilot while you eat a sammich, exploring the outlaw systems, undertaking new missions, and preparing for the Blighted Expedition.

Oh, and did we mention you can now become an actual pirate, take procedurally generated pirate missions, and forge your documents if you get caught?