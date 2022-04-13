Black Desert PC tasks players with caring for a baby elephant, Black Desert Mobile starts a water gun fight

It should be said that there are more features available in the recent updates to Black Desert and Black Desert Mobile, but the two in the headline are obviously the most important, as well as part of events that are being held in their respective versions of the MMORPG.

For the PC version, the newest patch has kicked off a huge swath of events including the aforementioned baby elephant event, along with events for new adventurers, guild missions, the region of Drieghan, and one for those who love eggs. The patch further makes a number of class adjustments including the Drakania, whose arrival has spawned a whole list of new events, and applies some general updates to the UI, elixir cooldowns, and the season pass.

For the mobile version, the Songkran Water Gun Festival is the latest update’s top feature, along with a whole lineup of new cosmetics, some class adjustments, and changes to world notifications to make them appear less frequently on-screen. The patch notes provide more details while the synopsis video below condenses what’s new this week.

