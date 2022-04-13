Destiny 2 studio Bungie transitions to ‘digital first’ workplace

At a time when many gaming companies, perhaps most notably Activision-Blizzard, have been trying to coerce workers back into the office during an ongoing pandemic, Destiny 2 studio Bungie is once again positioning itself as one of the good guys: It’s calling itself a “digital-first” studio hiring “fully remote” workers in multiple states.

“Over the past two years, we have redefined how we work at Bungie,” studio boss Pete Parsons wrote. “The transition to work-from-home wasn’t easy, but the results speak for themselves. Today, it’s clear that a digital-first workplace isn’t the future of work – it is already here, and We. Are. All. In.”

Veteran MMORPG developer Carrie Gouskos, who’s been at Bungie for the last few years, chimed in as well, inviting devs to work on an “unannounced project” at the studio.

