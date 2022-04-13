Diablo III’s new season brings the Echoing Nightmare feature and quality-of-life updates to Greater Rifts

Are you ready to relive the tortured memories of Nephalem who fell in a Greater Rift until you’re inevitably overwhelmed or defeated? If that sounds like your idea of a good time, then you’re going to kick your heels with glee at the latest season of Diablo III, as it opens the aforementioned experience in the form of the Echoing Nightmare.

Entering this torturous-sounding mode involves players gathering a Petrified Scream from defeated Greater Rift Guardians and transmuting this item in Kanai’s Cube, which then opens a portal to the Echoing Nightmare. On the subject of Greater Rifts, those have seen a number of quality-of-life adjustments, promising reviewed monsters and maps and reworked probabilities to ensure players get to enjoy the content they want. Of course, the new season features new cosmetics and class sets waiting in Haedrig’s Gift.



On the subject of Diablo-related news, studio Vicarious Visions has officially completed its subsumption by Blizzard, with its team remaining in Albany, NY, but devoting itself wholly to Blizzard games. This process began as early as January 2021, when Blizzard absorbed 200 employees from the studio, then fully assimilated the studio after that, bringing then-head Jen Oneal to co-lead Blizzard who then leveled fresh accusations against the company.

Vicarious Visions was known for making titles such as Destiny 2 alongside Bungie, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster, the remastered Crash Bandicoot game N. Sane Trilogy, and of course Diablo II: Resurrected – a feat that was apparently more challenging than one might expect.