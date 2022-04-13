Dungeons and Dragons Online preps cat-like Tabaxi race for Isle of Dread

Their favorite movie? The Devil Wears Paw-da.

Paws the press! Oh this is just purrrfect. Right meow, Dungeons and Dragons Online is testing a new cat-like race called the Tabaxi for its upcoming spring expansion.

No, we’re not kitten you with a tall tail. Friend of the site DDO Central pawsitively assured us that Standing Stone Games is prepping the Tabaxi for Isle of Dread. We got an advance glance at a rogue and monk from the Lamannai test server this week, and they litterally look cool.

According to the Dungeons & Dragons wiki, the Tabaxi “are a fictional race of feline-humanoids. Resembling humanoid leopards or jaguars, they are a primitive, reclusive people dwelling in jungles who are sometimes led by giant, evil versions of them called Tabaxi Lords. Although sometimes known as catfolk or cat-people, they seem to be distinct from the catfolk described in the Miniatures Handbook and Races of the Wild.”

Honestly? We’re feline fine about this move.

YouTuber Druidsfire also has a preview of the race:

Source: Twitter. Thanks to DDO Central for the pics!
