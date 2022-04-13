Dungeons and Dragons Online preps cat-like Tabaxi race for Isle of Dread

Paws the press! Oh this is just purrrfect. Right meow, Dungeons and Dragons Online is testing a new cat-like race called the Tabaxi for its upcoming spring expansion.

No, we’re not kitten you with a tall tail. Friend of the site DDO Central pawsitively assured us that Standing Stone Games is prepping the Tabaxi for Isle of Dread. We got an advance glance at a rogue and monk from the Lamannai test server this week, and they litterally look cool.

According to the Dungeons & Dragons wiki, the Tabaxi “are a fictional race of feline-humanoids. Resembling humanoid leopards or jaguars, they are a primitive, reclusive people dwelling in jungles who are sometimes led by giant, evil versions of them called Tabaxi Lords. Although sometimes known as catfolk or cat-people, they seem to be distinct from the catfolk described in the Miniatures Handbook and Races of the Wild.”

Honestly? We’re feline fine about this move.

Here are some first images of the new Tabaxi player race which will be included in the Isle of Dread expansion this summer. This is a female Tabaxi rogue. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zfiHdc0DCd — DDOCentral (@ddocentral) April 13, 2022

Here are some first images of the new Tabaxi player race which will be included in the Isle of Dread expansion this summer. This is a male Tabaxi Trailblazer monk Iconic (fights with a quarterstaff). 2/2 pic.twitter.com/TlCvge1d9Q — DDOCentral (@ddocentral) April 13, 2022

YouTuber Druidsfire also has a preview of the race:

Source: Twitter . Thanks to DDO Central for the pics!