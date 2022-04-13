Former WildStar devs wax nostalgic about the late, lamented MMORPG

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0
Whistle

Every so often, a burst of WildStar nostalgia bubbles up on Twitter, with previous players holding up a torch for the sunsetted scifi MMO. It goes to show that there’s still a lot of love and fond memories out there for this game.

And this has happened again this week, although there’s one significant difference: This time, it’s the WildStar developers that are coming together for an impromptu virtual wake to share stories and favorite pictures of the title.

So we thought we would round up these posts and share them with our readers, since there is still a lot of love for WildStar in our community:

The emulator can’t come fast enough.

Source: Twitter
