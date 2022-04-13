Former WildStar devs wax nostalgic about the late, lamented MMORPG

Every so often, a burst of WildStar nostalgia bubbles up on Twitter, with previous players holding up a torch for the sunsetted scifi MMO. It goes to show that there’s still a lot of love and fond memories out there for this game.

And this has happened again this week, although there’s one significant difference: This time, it’s the WildStar developers that are coming together for an impromptu virtual wake to share stories and favorite pictures of the title.

So we thought we would round up these posts and share them with our readers, since there is still a lot of love for WildStar in our community:

Goddamnit gotta get this on this #WildStar memory train. Some of those artifacts that make me cry every time I look at them. Love you, fam. Except you Dommie bastards. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/KVX8X5QCtq — Chad Moore (@Pappylicious) April 13, 2022

Man, you Cupcakes bringing up #wildstar right now, my heart can't take it. — Frost (@StephanFrost) April 13, 2022

So much love for #Wildstar and my time working on it. Learned a LOT and made a ton of life long friends along the way. Some of the funniest bugs I've seen in a game as well – including getting punted across multiple zones when dismounting a taxi 😆 pic.twitter.com/BapPvcLJKE — Kori (@the_geekette) April 13, 2022

Lots of old coworkers reminiscing about #Wildstar today, so here's a rowsdower hanging out with Blasto. pic.twitter.com/rxcYZUb7Ag — Swan (@frsty13) April 13, 2022

Wonderful to see many fantastic former co-workers post about #Wildstar. While there were ups and downs, I am so glad to have gotten a chance to work on it, and meet so many awesome people. <3 — Robert Hess (@NohBob) April 13, 2022

The emulator can’t come fast enough.