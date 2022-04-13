The next World of Warcraft expansion reveal has a time and where to watch

Let’s all make a deal here. We all know that the next World of Warcraft expansion is going to be named Dragonflight because Blizzard is very bad at keeping these things a secret, so when the developers announce it, we will all agree to try to act surprised. Of course, we also knew that the expansion was being announced at some point on April 19th, but until today there hadn’t been an official time or anything. Today, thought, we have a time as well, with the reveal happening at noon EDT on April 19th and viewable on YouTube or Twitch.

It’s still unknown exactly how long the reveal will take, just like the content of the expansion is yet unknown (aside from featuring dragons in some capacity given the name), but at least now you have a time to set aside for the reveal itself. Keep your eyes peeled for all the details as the information arrives on the 19th.