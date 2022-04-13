The next World of Warcraft expansion reveal has a time and where to watch

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Mad fake mode.

Let’s all make a deal here. We all know that the next World of Warcraft expansion is going to be named Dragonflight because Blizzard is very bad at keeping these things a secret, so when the developers announce it, we will all agree to try to act surprised. Of course, we also knew that the expansion was being announced at some point on April 19th, but until today there hadn’t been an official time or anything. Today, thought, we have a time as well, with the reveal happening at noon EDT on April 19th and viewable on YouTube or Twitch.

It’s still unknown exactly how long the reveal will take, just like the content of the expansion is yet unknown (aside from featuring dragons in some capacity given the name), but at least now you have a time to set aside for the reveal itself. Keep your eyes peeled for all the details as the information arrives on the 19th.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
