Blade & Soul refreshes the Celestial Basin zone and adds new events in Celestial Path update

It’s time for the warriors of Blade & Soul to head to the Celestial Basin once more for rewards. That might sound kind of like typical behavior, but the Celestial Path update that went out yesterday has made a number of important adjustments to the Celestial Basin that players may want to check out.

Players who enter the Celestial Basin will be granted five random quests as well as an opportunity to be granted a time-limited special event that adds three additional quests and boss spawns. Clearing out quests in the Basin will award players with gold and supply chests, while Celestial Basin Pouches can drop from field bosses and key or key fragments to a treasure room can also randomly drop. In addition, players can get Celestial Peaches that can be traded for various upgrade materials, heroic weapon chests, experience charms, and other goodies.

Other updates of note in this patch include a total of five different events including two seasons of the Soul Arena, the Master Pass and second season of a Battle Pass, and the return of the Fortune’s Favor event.