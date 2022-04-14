Dauntless adjusts hunt passes, adds new weapon rumors, and starts a new season in Return to Light update

Players of Dauntless should be intimately familiar with the hunt pass feature of the game, which works like any other battle pass you’ve seen in other free-to-play multiplayer titles, but the Return to Light update that launched today is making a bevy of changes that Slayers will want to take note of.

In a state of the game dev blog, Phoenix Labs outlined two new types of hunt passes that will arrive with today’s update: a cosmetic hunt pass, which is similar to hunt passes that players are used to except they’ll be condensed to 30 levels and are owned by players forever when they’re purchased (including previously purchased passes); and a Slayer’s Commission hunt pass, which will have 100 levels’ worth of goodies, sport a free track as well as a paid track, and will expire at the end of each season.

On top of the two new passes, the devs will be steering focus away from adding cosmetics and direct their attention to new monsters and game modes, which means that April’s and May’s hunt pass and reward cache goodies will be the last new cosmetics to the game. Classic rewards will be making a comeback to both reward sections, and the Vault will be removed on July 7th.

As for the rest of the Return to Light update, there are two new weapon rumors for players to chase when hunting Sporestruck versions of the Embermane and Charrogg, a new season full of challenges and story quests to take on, and a few bug fixes and behemoth adjustments, all of which are detailed in the patch notes.

