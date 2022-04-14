Lord of the Rings Online modifies store in preparation for its revitalized F2P model

When the next big update arrives this month for Lord of the Rings Online, it will forever change the landscape of the game’s business model. Standing Stone Games is making a whole bunch of content, classes, and even a race free, and in preparation for that the studio yanked associated items from the game store.

Looking down the list of yanked items gives you an idea of just how much is going free with Update 33: the High Elf race, the Beorning, the Rune-keeper, the Warden, four expansions, several instance clusters, a raid, many skirmishes, and quest packs for a dozen zones.

And as the community counts down the days to LOTRO’s anniversary event on the 20th, plenty of player groups are hosting their own spring flings. This includes a Kite Walk, a housing decoration contest, something called “Muddy Foot Day,” and an Easter geode hunt.