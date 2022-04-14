Star Wars The Old Republic will add weapons to outfitter and increase currency rewards in update 7.0.2

While most players of Star Wars: The Old Republic are likely waiting for the content features to arrive in update 7.1, the next patch to the game is still going to have a potentially highly desired feature: the ability to stamp weapons as part of a cosmetic outfit.

SWTOR blog Vulkk reports that this feature in update 7.0.2 still has some limitations in PTS testing, particularly combat styles being tied to outfits and thus restricting what kind of weapon can be applied to an outfit, but the blog also notes that this could be a bug that BioWare intends to address.

Other major features for update 7.0.2 involve various currency reward adjustments: RPM and OEM modules needed to get the CM-1337 will be purchasable directly from the Spoils of War Vendor for 4K Tech Fragments instead of earned from other sources, unranked weekly and daily mission rewards will be increased, Tech Fragment rewards from Operation bosses will be increased, and solo players at endgame will get currency bag drops with more Tech Fragments and other endgame currencies.

A release date for update 7.0.2 hasn’t been given, but PTS testing for the patch has closed and more information is expected in the coming weeks.