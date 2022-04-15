Diablo 2 Resurrected’s 2.4 patch balances classes and preps the ladder system

If you’re still poking around Diablo II Resurrected, then this week is going to be good to you, as patch 2.4 is live as of last night. It lays the groundwork for the competitive ladder system, which technically doesn’t kick off until April 28th. Expect four different modes, including classic, hardcore classic, expansion (with Lords of Destruction), and hardcore expansion.

“The Ladder launch represents an optional ranked competitive system of the game through a series of modes available to select from with a fresh Ladder-specific character. Each mode will have their own leaderboard where players compete to strategically gain experience within a limited timeframe while having access to Ladder-specific content. When the Ladder season ends, leaderboard rankings will reset, transitioning characters to non-ladder mode, giving players an opportunity to store their hard-earned treasured loot as a new Ladder season awaits them.”

The patch also includes a range of class balancing changes, new rune words and Horadric Cube recipes, and the mercenary rework, so there’s something in it for you even if the competitive ladder isn’t your thing.

