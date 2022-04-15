Neverwinter previews its next battle pass, accidentally makes Sharandar Masterwork professions live on PC

Mistakes happen. Game devs are human, after all, and they mess up at their jobs just like the rest of us. One particular mess-up specific to Neverwinter brought the Sharandar Masterwork professions to PC players well ahead of schedule. Woopsie poopsie.

Even though this system went out early, the devs have decided to not reel it back or remove it since too many players have already engaged with it, but will instead improve commission rewards and revise crafted item stats and levels in near-future updates. The new feature should additionally arrive to console players on May 3rd, while revisions and improvements to recipes and materials are due to arrive when the MMORPG’s next module actually arrives.

Speaking of the near future, May 1st will bring a new Draconic Rage battle pass with new legendary mounts, legendary pets, and artifacts to choose from, while the most recent patch to the game prepares for the return of several events and makes another round of changes to the Bard class.