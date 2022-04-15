Path of Exile’s 3.18 expansion gets some initial content details and a release date of May 13

Players of Path of Exile have a date to mark on their calendars: Friday, May 13th. That’s when the 3.18 expansion will go live, meaning the end of the Archnemesis League also has a horizon looming ahead. These things are cyclical, you see.

The tweeted announcement notes that this update will be “a little smaller than Siege of the Atlas,” but players can look forward to a new Challenge League, more endgame improvements, and additional content, all of which will be revealed during a livestream scheduled for roughly a week before launch. Incidentally, the Archnemesis League will wrap up on Sunday, May 8th – five days before the new expansion goes live.

In the meantime, the devs have put forth the patch notes for the next update to 3.17, which will bring a beta version of the game’s DirectX 12 version, improve controller functionality, and make another host of general bug fixes and gameplay improvements. This patch should be landing sometime next week.