Three years later, Blizzard finally reveals Overwatch 2’s Sojourn

So let’s talk about Sojourn. You remember Overwatch’s Sojourn, right? She’s been hinted at as a playable character for an absurdly long time – at least 2019. That was the same year when Blizzard trotted her out at BlizzCon as an upcoming new hero for Overwatch 2. Needless to say, that was 2.5 years ago, and this week, on the heels of leaks, Blizzard finally fully revealed her, calling her a mid-range cybernetic-themed toon sporting “incredible mobility and artillery”; she’ll make use of the railgun with an AOE disruptor shot, a rocket-powered power slide that can morph into a leap, and the overclock ultimate, which recharges the railgun.

“We’re anticipating her gameplay to evolve, but we have noticed trends throughout testing up to this point,” Blizzard says. “She’s probably not going to be a hard flanker, but it’s easier for teams to spread out in a 5v5 world. You can poke from wider angles, and that’s where Sojourn’s mobility becomes important.”

She’ll be playable when Overwatch 2’s spring beta begins on April 26th. In the meantime, here’s the trailer; Reddit’s done the math, and this is the first origin story for a character we’ve gotten in over two years. Dang.