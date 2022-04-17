MMO Week in Review: Lord British, High Isle, and losing the housing lottery

Bree Royce
In the cold light of morning...

The MMORPG industry came full circle this week as one of the original founders of the genre pitched another new game – laden with cryptobabble and NFT plans.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy XIV rolled out 6.1 and botched its housing lottery, Elder Scrolls Online previewed High Isle, and World of Warcraft is prepping to reveal its expansion this week against the backdrop of a growing political scandal.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Lawful Neutral: How is an NFT MMO even supposed to work? - Recently, MassivelyOP hit a milestone: We received our quadrabajillionth email announcing that Scammy-scammers-now-with-NFTs-and-also-metaverse-because-reasons Inc. was a proven market leader with a new scamming game and... blah blah blah. Literally everyone…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
