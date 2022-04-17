Spring celebrations erupt in EverQuest II, Wakfu, and Dark Age of Camelot

As I write this, it’s the middle of April and snowflakes are coming down outside my window to settle on blooming flowers that are shrieking, “What the HECK nature?” A few days ago, it was 75 degrees. So it’s definitely spring.

Another reason I know that ’tis the season is that spring events are popping up in MMORPGs all over the place. EverQuest II is hosting its annual Beast’r Eggstravaganza with new items and old activities: “Tunare has once again whispered excitement into the ears of Norrath’s smallest creatures as the season of Growth approaches, and they are all eager to celebrate Beast’r! How many eggs will you find?”

Over in Dark Age of Camelot, the killer bunny is back for another lethal nibble in its Rites of Spring celebration. And not to be left out, Wakfu is selling a “Chocopack” with a sweet skin and pet. Even if you don’t go for that, you might want to log in and get your free 10th anniversary costume.