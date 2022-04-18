Activision-Blizzard tells the SEC it hasn’t yet negotiated Kotick’s future with Microsoft

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

While it’s all but assured that if the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard goes through, CEO Bobby Kotick will get to flutter away on a parachute lined with platinum, gold, and kitten tears, what still isn’t clear is whether Kotick will remain as CEO at all after the fact. According to a line added by Activision to its SEC filing last week, Kotick’s post-acquisition fate still isn’t determined, nor was it discussed or negotiated.

“No discussions or negotiations regarding post-closing employment arrangements with Microsoft occurred between Microsoft and Mr Kotick prior to the approval and the execution of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, or have occurred subsequent to such approval and execution, through the date hereof.”

Readers will note that Kotick is going to remain as CEO of Blizzard until the deal goes through, in spite of reports he tried to withhold harassment reports from the company’s board, digging that uncovered a long-reaching and vindictive litigation history, calls to resign by numerous people from workers, industry giants, and ActiBlizz’s own investors, and even Kotick’s own consideration to step down if the company’s “frat boy” culture isn’t corrected – a correction that the studio assures is happening.

source: Twitter via VGC and VG247
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleWisdom of Nym: First impressions of Final Fantasy XIV Newfound Adventure’s content
Next articleNaoki Yoshida updates players again on Final Fantasy XIV’s lottery botch and assures players that houses will be distributed properly

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments