Activision-Blizzard tells the SEC it hasn’t yet negotiated Kotick’s future with Microsoft

While it’s all but assured that if the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard goes through, CEO Bobby Kotick will get to flutter away on a parachute lined with platinum, gold, and kitten tears, what still isn’t clear is whether Kotick will remain as CEO at all after the fact. According to a line added by Activision to its SEC filing last week, Kotick’s post-acquisition fate still isn’t determined, nor was it discussed or negotiated.

“No discussions or negotiations regarding post-closing employment arrangements with Microsoft occurred between Microsoft and Mr Kotick prior to the approval and the execution of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, or have occurred subsequent to such approval and execution, through the date hereof.”

Readers will note that Kotick is going to remain as CEO of Blizzard until the deal goes through, in spite of reports he tried to withhold harassment reports from the company’s board, digging that uncovered a long-reaching and vindictive litigation history, calls to resign by numerous people from workers, industry giants, and ActiBlizz’s own investors, and even Kotick’s own consideration to step down if the company’s “frat boy” culture isn’t corrected – a correction that the studio assures is happening.



