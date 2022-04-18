City of Heroes Rebirth rogue server introduces over 800 new costume options in Highflyers update

Yesterday, the City of Heroes: Rebirth rogue server decided to take character creation, which was already full of enough choices at base to make building a character a challenging and lengthy process, and make it even harder with the Highflyers update by adding over 800 new cosmetic choices. This is now the Souls-like of character builders. Y’all are just showing off at this point.

While that number includes pattern choices like more integrated tights features for females, integrated tights for males, and bunches of asymmetrical patterns for males, females, and different portions of the character body, it also includes some new pieces like arm wings, Freakshow-style regulator tubes, hazard vests, “anime-tastic” midriff spikes, and a pants revamp that proliferates many female pants styles to male characters.



While cosmetics make up the lion’s share of the Highflyers update, there are other features in the patch like additional free inherent slots that apply to the Health and Stamina powers, the option to spend Alignment Merits to call in a heroic or villainous helicopter to shuttle players to their next mission, a fourth power tray, and the ability to get more Architect Tickets and buy things in bulk at Architect Entertainment, among many other features.

Overall, it’s a pretty loaded update (which is part and parcel for this game despite it being a smaller rogue server) that apparently seeks to make assembling the perfect hero or villain that much harder; it’s a good problem to have, mind you, but it’s still a problem.