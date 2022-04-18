Online TCG Spellweaver goes into maintenance mode following ‘final update’

A six-year-old online trading card game that once had aspirations of MMOhood is calling it quits, in a fashion.

Spellweaver’s team announced that the online TCG would be officially going into maintenance mode following one final update this month. The nail in the game’s coffin came as the game’s lead, Ivko Stanilov, faced several family crises over the pandemic years.

“I tried renewing my efforts a couple of times, however each time I felt I was so much behind with my plans for the game that I quickly lost motivation,” said Stanilov. “I was no longer able to look at Spellweaver’s future with optimism. It’s now time to admit that for the time being, there will be no updates for Spellweaver. Although I still hope I can once again return to it someday.”

This month’s patch will be a balance update. Stanilov said that the card game will stay online indefinitely and another studio is working a fresh project in the same game universe.