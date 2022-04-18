Pantheon’s Daedrym Ascent is the go-to vacation destination for dragons

If you knew that there was a mountain devoted to all things dragon, would you run in terror away from it or in excitement toward it? If you’re in the latter, then you are going to love the Daedrym Ascent in Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen.

Fan channel PantheonPlus stitched together footage and concept art of this in-development area where “the draconian aesthetic holds sway.” As players marvel over the mystery and marvels of this mountaintop structure, they’ll want to avoid the dangerous talon blight that was left behind from a previous age.

Give it a watch and familiarize yourself with this slice of future Pantheon adventures: