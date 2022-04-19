Guild Wars 2’s 2013 living world episode Flame and Frost returns in reimagined form today

We’re going back to the future in Guild Wars 2 today, as the revitalized and rewritten first living world season is finally beginning.

Just after the release of End of Dragons earlier this year, ArenaNet stunned players by revealing that the next season wouldn’t immediately follow the expansion’s storyline but instead would revamp the original first season from 2013, which was at the time designed to be played once when live and then never again. Subsequent seasons, of course, have been designed with replayability in mind, but that season has left a content hole in the game, as well as a storyline hole for new players. That problem comes to an end today with the re-release of a redesigned episode one, Flame and Frost.

“Beginning today, and continuing through 2022, Season 1 returns as a series of story-based episodes that allow players to finally see the origins of characters like Rox and Braham, earn achievements unique to Season 1, and once again experience the famed villain arc of Scarlet Briar and her plans for Lion’s Arch firsthand. Players have often requested an opportunity to access Living World Season 1, and now anyone who owns the core Guild Wars 2 game, including play-for-free accounts, can log in and begin playing that content, which has been reorganized in a new form more closely aligned with the format of the rest of Living World. “Season 1 marked the beginning of nearly a decade of episodic Living World content nearly nine years ago. Originally conceived as limited time story and gameplay events in the post-launch period, Season 1 introduced Guild Wars 2 players to a wide cast of characters that would form the foundation of Dragon’s Watch over the next several years and begin the epic elder dragon storyline that reached its conclusion with the recently released End of Dragons expansion. The complete chronological history of Guild Wars 2 will finally be able to be played beginning to end for the first time. New rewards will also accompany these episodes, giving players the opportunity to earn armor pieces and weapons themed after the enemies and allies encountered in Season 1.”

Stay tuned for our Flameseeker Chronicles tomorrow for Colin’s thoughts on the episode; in the meantime, you can go play right now, check out the patch notes, and watch the new trailer – yes, it’s new too, not recycled from 2013!

Gear up, Tyria: Challenge Mode for the Aetherblade Hideout Strike Mission arrives to #GuildWars2 tomorrow! #GW2EOD pic.twitter.com/maE0AQ8WGh — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) April 18, 2022