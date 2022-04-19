Lost Ark’s Battle for the Throne of Chaos arrives April 21 – here’s the new trailer

Amazon dropped a new trailer for Lost Ark this afternoon, and you might have missed it since your eyes were likely glued to a different reveal at the time. But this’ll cap off your afternoon: The April update is called Battle for the Throne of Chaos, and as promised, the star of the show is the Glaivier advanced class, a martial artist who combines spear and glaive. Frankly, she looks more badass in the trailer than she has in past screenshots and descriptions.

“The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between— Focus and Flurry— with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons,” Amazon notes. “The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Flurry stance, while the longer glaive harnesses Focus stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks. While certain builds may focus your attention onto one of these weapons, an effective Glaivier can maximize their potential by creating balance between the two stances, building up energy in one stance which grants an impactful stat-boost when swapping to the other.”

Players will of course set course for the new T3 map, South Vern, a once-peaceful continent ruled by a knightly order. Pack your bags as the update launches Thursday, April 21st.

The video also includes a little teaser for the Warrior’s Destroyer advanced class, though of course that isn’t launching until May. Enjoy!