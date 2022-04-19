Mad World updates its website with more details of game features and shares alpha 6.0 patch notes

If you’ve been curious about the MMOARPG Mad World but otherwise have been missing out on the game’s previous alpha tests, then we’ve got some good news: The game’s official website has updated its game details section with all of the information anyone could want out of the title without actually playing it directly.

The informational portion of the site details its overall story beats, a variety of masteries and character advancement features, different kinds of equipment, and the content awaiting in the game like a wide variety of bosses, gathering and crafting, and group matching features.

On the topic of alpha testing, Mad World’s final alpha test still has no start date, but what it does have is some preliminary patch notes that showcase the content that will be available when alpha gets underway. Additionally, the game has introduced a referral program that awards both the new user and the referring player with additional cash shop currency when the new arrival buys some funny money.