Mobile MMOTCG Harry Potter Magic Awakened adds new pre-registration goodies from the IP’s latest film

At the top of February, Warner Bros., Portkey Games, and NetEase unveiled a new mobile MMOTCG called Harry Potter: Magic Awakened and opened it to pre-registration to western gamers. In case signing up for the title’s ultimate free-to-play release ahead of schedule isn’t enticement enough, the studios are adding new goodies that tie in to the recently released Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore film.

“In collaboration with ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ from Warner Bros. Pictures, fans who pre-register for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be given a special Fantastic Beasts Card Pack featuring the Niffler and Baby Manticore Summon Cards.”

For those who don’t recall, Magic Awakened bills itself as a “free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG)” that sees players learning spells, summons, and charms that can be leveraged against monsters in the Forbidden Forest or other players in the Dueling Club. A release date is still not tied down, but those who are looking to get their foot in the door have some additional movie-related reasons to do so if they desire.

source: press release