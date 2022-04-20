Aion NA teases an early May release for 8.2 and its new wardrobe system

Aion fans in North America are gearing up for the game’s next update, 8.2, which is set to launch early next month. What’s in it? Well, that’s what NCsoft is revealing in this week’s preview blog, and the headline feature is of course the new cosmetic system, which you probably already knew as Aion EU previewed this a few weeks ago.

“We know you’ve been asking, Daevas, and now it’s finally on the horizon!” NCsoft teases. “The brand-new Wardrobe system will be making its way to Aion in 8.2, giving players the ability to save and easily access different styles and colorations on the go. Soon, you’ll be able to deck out all your gear with your best fashion foot forward, so get ready to take to the skies in style. Don’t worry though, all your previously saved Luna Wardrobe items will be added to the new system and be ready to go!”

Of course, you’ll need somewhere to go to show off all your outfits, so the patch will also add the Heart of Apsaranta normal mode dungeon for two to six people level 81 and up; there’s also new Apsaranta Legion battles, plus a second season of missions and rewards and levels for Empyrean Lord’s Sacred Relic and Kerub’s Quick Guide. NCsoft is promising full update notes “closer to its official release date in early May.”

