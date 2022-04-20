China’s National Radio and Television Administration bans access to livestreams of unapproved games

The Chinese government has added yet another layer to its continuing crackdown on nearly all things video games. The country’s National Radio and Television Administration has now announced that it will be banning all livestreams and broadcasts of games that do not meet the government’s approval.
This new limitation extends to all streams of unapproved games across all platforms, regardless of if they’re smaller streamers or major esports competitions, while livestreams of overseas titles should not be carried out without approval and that streamers should resist “abnormal aesthetics” and the promotion of wealth or celebrity status. “For a period of time, issues such as chaotic online livestreaming and teenage addiction to games have raised widespread concerns in society and effective measures need to be taken urgently,” reasons the government body in an official notice.
This new requirement is another refocusing on streamer culture that the country has applied for years, including restrictions applied by the Ministry of Culture in 2016 and a country-wide “Healthy China 2030” initiative in 2020 to tamp down “mental disorders” related to streaming and gaming, to say nothing of the more recent regulatory limitations imposed by the government.
