Lineage II is turning 18 years old this week with events in L2, Aden, and Classic

Lineage II is old enough to vote, folks, and if that doesn’t make you feel old, I dunno what will. To celebrate the occasion, NCsoft is rolling out a huge festival of events in all three currently operating PC versions of the game – Lineage II, Lineage II Aden, and Lineage II Classic – starting today and running through May 18th.

“Welcome to the 18th Anniversary Events! This year, we will be holding the 18th Anniversary events from April 20 until maintenance on May 18. Events include Appreciation Events, Black Coupon Events, an event Raid, Dancing Cats, Festival Events, and more! We’ll also be having a special GM event where you can meet up with members of the Game Team and receive a special buff! When the celebration concludes on May 18, all event-related items and effects will be deleted during maintenance.”

You’re going to want to check out the whole post to see the full run-down of events per game. Lineage II proper, for example, has daily attendance gifts, a “Dancing Cats” event in addition to several others, plus free teleports, anniversary rewards, and the removal of specific XP penalties. Happy birthday!

Lineage II is turning 18! 🎂 To celebrate, we’re launching ✨23 different events & promotions✨ across Lineage II, Aden, and Classic, including special GM Buff Events! Curious on what this bounty will have to offer? Of course you are! 👉 https://t.co/WpQIDw87JV pic.twitter.com/JeKD35bZPL — Lineage II (@LineageII) April 19, 2022