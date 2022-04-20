Lost Ark deep-dives the Glaivier, addresses lost bonuses and content lockout issues

With just one day to go before the release of Lost Ark’s April update, Amazon has deep-dived the new Glaivier advanced class for the Martial Artist.

As previously teased, the Glaivier users both short spear and glaive to thwack and slash and sweep her way to victory, making use of a dual meter that charges with each hit and then is unleashed as she swaps between her focus and fury stances. And if you can’t stand stance-swapping, you’ll want to take advantage of the engraving system, as there’s an engraving that disables the focus stance and boosts your flurry damage instead. Everybody wins!

The dev blog also teases the Feiton powerpass, which depending on your advancement in the game can allow you to bring your new Glaivier up quickly rather than start from the bottom.

In other Lost Ark news, Amazon has addressed the ongoing problem with content lockouts and timed bonuses whose schedules have been disrupted by outages and crashes. “[I]n an effort to help improve these less than ideal experiences we now have a system in place that will re-grant access to activities in-game that have weekly lockout timers, utilize tickets, or consume a daily bonus (Aura of Resonance) when a game server crash or outage occurs during player participation,” the studio says. “Please keep in mind that the current system will only allow for access to be re-granted for players who experience a verified crash or outage issue on the game server side; this will not cover local internet issues or other potential causes of disconnects. Additionally, receiving your replacement weekly entry may not be immediate — delivery could take up to a day, and the appropriate ticket will be delivered to your in-game mailbox when it arrives.”