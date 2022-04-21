Massively OP Podcast Episode 370: Dragonflight, TERA, and LOTRO

On this bonus episode, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warcraft’s expansion reveals, TERA’s closure, and LOTRO’s anniversary. Enjoy!
if you'd like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- News: World of Warcraft reveals Dragonflight and Wrath Classic
- News: TERA is on the way out
- News: Grab those LOTRO gifts
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Grizzly Hills Day A” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
