Space-based econ MMO Prosperous Universe officially launches on Steam early access

A new horizon has opened up across the economic space sandbox MMO Prosperous Universe as the game arrived to Steam in early access yesterday, bringing all of the galactic-sized economic spreadsheet management gaming one could possibly want to the platform.

The developers at Simulogics noted when this launch was first announced that the arrival to Steam is “crucial to the future and sustainability of the game” and that it could ideally bring an influx of new players to the title. The press release issued yesterday further noted the importance of getting reviewed and wishlisted, as it helps PU get recognized by Steam’s algorithms.

So far, early user reviews land on the “Positive” side of the spectrum, with many reviews coming from veteran players who warn about a steep learning curve but also note an ultimately deep and rewarding econ PvP title awaiting the dedicated. “Prosperous Universe is a straightforward business simulator, and one that doesn’t try to pretty that up with ship to ship combat or other game systems,” reads one user review. “If you want to play a high intensity game with business elements this isn’t the place. This is Spreadsheet in SPAAAACCCEEE!”